National Security Council meeting underway

ΠτΔ – Συμβούλιο Εθνικής Ασφάλειας
The National Security Council meeting on Sunday morning

The National Security Council began a snap meeting on Sunday morning, in light of regional developments.

The meeting, which began at 9.30, was scheduled after Iran launched drone strikes at Israel.

President Nikos Christodoulides had chaired another National Security Council meeting over the Middle East on Friday amid growing concerns. 

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos spoke on Saturday about his concerns about an Iranian attack on Israel and the consequences it would have for Cyprus.

He stressed that Cyprus is preparing for possible eventualities and that everything should be done with great speed, as diplomatic and political time has been squeezed.

Meanwhile, British fighter jets were deployed from Akrotiri bases in Cyprus to help with Israel’s defence against Iran’s attack, it emerged in the early hours of Sunday morning.

UK sources confirmed to the Cyprus Mail fighter jets departed from Cyprus – but could not immediately confirm how many and when exactly.

British and American warplanes reportedly shot down Iranian drones over the Iraq-Syria border area.

Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

Israel and neighbouring Jordan, which lies between Iraq and Israel, said they were closing their airspace on Saturday night. But it all reopened on Sunday morning.

The United Nations Security Council is also to meet on Sunday after Israel requested the council condemn Iran’s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation.

The meeting will take place at 20:00 GMT, according to a schedule released late on Saturday.

 

