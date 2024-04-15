April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Flights resume after Israel attack

By Jonathan Shkurko018
lca airport

Flights between Cyprus, Jordan, and Lebanon have resumed following Iran’s attack on Israel on April 14, according to airport operator Hermes.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Monday, a Hermes Airports spokesperson confirmed that the countries’ airspace has reopened and flights between Larnaca airport and Amman and Beirut are now operating as usual.

Meanwhile, Israeli airlines including El-Al, Arkia, and Israir continue their regular flight schedules between Larnaca and Tel Aviv.

However, other airlines offering flights to Tel Aviv have cancelled their flights for Monday, as they are adjusting their schedules daily based on the ongoing situation.

Cyprus Airways issued a press release saying that all flights scheduled to depart to and from Beirut on Monday are suspended due to the current situation.

The airline added that an announcement regarding Tuesday’s flights between Cyprus and Tel Aviv is expected later on Monday, depending on the situation.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

