Guitar recital in Nicosia

Ready for live music sounds travelling to Cyprus from abroad? A night at The Shoe Factory on Saturday will bring guitar sounds to local listeners as it welcomes an international musician.

“It’s this time of the year again,” say organisers of an upcoming music happening, “when guitar enthusiasts are in for an exciting experience, as David Dyakov – one of the most prominent guitarists of his generation – will present a unique recital as part of the 18th International Guitar Festival EGTA – Cyprus, which is organised in collaboration with the Pharos Arts Foundation.”

On April 27, The Shoe Factory in Nicosia will welcome Dyakov for an intimate recital of mesmerising guitar chords. The Bulgarian guitarist has won more than 20 international guitar competitions, including Forum Guitar Wien in Austria, the Koblenz International Guitar Competition and the Aachener Gitarrenpreis in Germany, the Deajong Competition in South Korea, and the International Guitar Competition in Veria, and has appeared as a soloist with over 40 orchestras, including the Orpheus-Orchestra, the Sofia Philharmonic and the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra.

For his recital in Nicosia, Dyakov will deliver a captivating and exceptionally virtuosic programme of works by Albeniz, Piazzolla, Barrios, Tarrega, Castelnuovo – Tedesco, Guiliani and de Falla.

 

Guitar Recital

With David Dyakov. April 20. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org

