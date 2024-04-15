April 15, 2024

Lidl Cyprus supports Red Cross crisis management service

With a deep sense of responsibility towards the needs of society and vulnerable groups, as well as the importance of the Cyprus Red Cross’ Crisis Management Service, especially in these difficult times, Lidl Cyprus is supporting the work of the Cyprus Red Cross once again this Easter.

Specifically, from Monday, April 15 until Saturday, May 4, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card, Lidl Cyprus will donate €0.20 to the Red Cross’ Crisis Management Service.

Shoppers can contribute to this effort, by scanning their Lidl Plus digital card through the app, downloadable free from the App Store, the Google Play or the Huawei App Gallery and by registering quickly and easily.

The initiative complements Lidl Cyprus’ broader range of support to the Red Cross for over a decade now, which includes funding the “Stella Soulioti” Children’s Therapeutic Centre playground’s construction, supporting the “Love Packages” initiative, as well as upgrades of Groups and First Aid services.

For Lidl Cyprus, supporting the local community is a key priority, something demonstrated in all actions governing its corporate responsibility and social contribution, and inextricably linked to its corporate culture.

