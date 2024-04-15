April 15, 2024

Policeman run over in Limassol

By Tom Cleaver00
The car’s driver was arrested after attempting to escape.

A policeman was run over in Limassol on Monday.

The policeman, who was on a bicycle, had attempted to pull a car over after a check found that it did not have the necessary documents.

However, instead of pulling over, the car’s driver attempted to make an escape, running the policeman over in the process.

The policeman was taken by ambulance to hospital and has reportedly sustained bruises on various parts of his body. His injuries are currently not believed to be serious.

The car’s driver was arrested.

