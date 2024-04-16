April 16, 2024

Cyprus and Bahrain discuss tourism ties, air connectivity

By Souzana Psara05
20240416 105520

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis and Ambassador Khaled Yusuf Ahmed Al Jalahma from the Kingdom of Bahrain, who is based in Tel Aviv, held a meeting on Tuesday in Nicosia, according to an announcement released by the Cypriot tourism ministry on Tuesday.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on tourism relations between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on the issues of air links and the promising prospects currently being presented.

It is worth noting that the Kingdom of Bahrain has weekly flights with our country, highlighting the established air connectivity.

Koumis highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and suggested that tourism operators from both countries should forge closer ties to enhance cooperation.

Furthermore, he made special reference to the history of the air link between the two countries, which have been linked by direct flights since 1976.

Moreover, the minister explained that “establishing closer cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain is among Cyprus’ objectives, taking into account both the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and the fact that Manama Airport is an airport with a strong transit function”.

The statement also noted that Koumis “did not hesitate to make references to Gulf Air’s expansive flight programme”.

Finally, the ministry noted that both Koumis and Ambassador Al Jalahma considered the meeting highly productive and agreed to continue their discussions in the coming weeks.

