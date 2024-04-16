April 16, 2024

Cyprus Closed Chess Championship names winners

By Press Release04
Freedom24 was proud to support the Cyprus Closed Chess Championship, which ended in Limassol on April 14. The month-long event, held at the Elias Beach Hotel, was a milestone in the country’s fast-developing chess landscape.

Olga Milko, Freedom24’s Business Development Director, congratulated the participants and wished them further success in their chess endeavours.

“I’m convinced that this tournament has opened a new chapter in the sports history of our country, as it resulted in forming the national chess team to represent Cyprus in the upcoming international events,” she said.

“We are glad to partner with the Cyprus Chess Federation, contributing to the development of this truly beautiful and demanding sport,” continued Milko. “Our business is known for rapid, but steady, growth, and we are happy to see the same dynamics in the chess community of our country.”

In the men’s category, Konstantinos Michaelides clinched his seventh championship title, after securing 10 points in 11 matches. Alexandros Isaakidis and Raphael Antoniou claimed second and third prizes, with nine and eight points, respectively. Panikos Savva and Lucas Kefalas secured fourth and fifth places, with 6.5 and 5.5 points, respectively.

In the women’s tournament, Christianna Markidou won the first prize with seven points in nine matches. Christina Buzana and Larisa Sokolova secured second and third places, both with 6.5 points. Aida Paunescu and Eleni Pika finished fourth and fifth, with six and 5.5 points, respectively.

The top five men and women earned national team spots, and will represent Cyprus at the World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary in September, and the European Small Nations Chess Championship in Andorra in June.

We extend our best wishes to Cyprus’ chess players as they prepare for the upcoming world tournaments!

