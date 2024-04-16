April 16, 2024

Self restraint in Middle East is paramount, says Kombos

By Jonathan Shkurko04
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κ.Κόμπος Συμβούλιο Εξωτερικών Υποθέσεων
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Tuesday said that “de-escalation and self restraint in the Middle East are paramount”, after participating at the informal teleconference of EU foreign ministers.

In a post on X, he also added that the government is “deeply concerned about the recent developments”.

“De-escalation and self-restraint are paramount. Discussion will continue at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday,” the post said.

The Council will discuss the situation in the Middle East, including developments on the ground and in the wider region.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

