April 16, 2024

Dynamic showing by Petrolina at Limassol Marathon

Once again, Petrolina’s contribution to the OPAP Limassol Marathon was dynamic. The racing event’s programme took place over April 13-14th, 2024, with a record number – over 17,000 – of runners from Cyprus and abroad taking part.

Petrolina, which has long become synonymous with the Marathon as one of its most active collaborators, supported this year’s event by sponsoring the “Petrolina 10K Energy Race” held on April 14.

Meanwhile, Petrolina’s own ‘Energy Team’ of volunteers, made up of company employees and their families, lent their own dynamic presence to the weekend. Team members took part in the Corporate 5K race, as well as staffed the company’s booth at the Sponsors’ Village – scene of the “Petrolina Energy Concert”, featuring the Mr. Wilson band, also sponsored by the company.

“Within the framework of corporate social responsibility, a sector in which Petrolina has been pioneering for years, Petrolina supported this year’s Limassol Marathon,” noted Petrolina Executive Chairman Costakis Lefkaritis. “As Limassol develops, so does its marathon, and we see an increasing number of participants. Petrolina has been actively supporting sports for many years, and we do it with great pleasure, acknowledging the benefits that sports offer to all of us.”

For her part, Petrolina Executive Director Georgia Lefkaritis, extended congratulations to the runners, participants and organisers.

“Petrolina consistently supports major events that promote sports, enhance the culture of healthy competition and volunteerism, not only to showcase Cyprus internationally but also convey values and ideals that we, as a Cypriot company, promote and uphold,” she said.

Sports represent one of the fundamental pillars of Petrolina’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, as they promote values such as integrity, teamwork, discipline and dedication.

