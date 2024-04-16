April 16, 2024

Rural areas to receive fibreoptic internet

By Tom Cleaver
Deputy minister Nikodemos Damianou

Rural areas across Cyprus are to receive “ultra-high-speed” fibreoptic internet networks, Digital Policy Deputy Minister Nikodemos Damianou said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of a €35 million government project to expand fibreoptic coverage to “areas where there is no investment interest from the market”, he said the government plans to “ensure equal access to gigabit connectivity for everyone, without exception.”

The project is planned to be completed by 2026, with the deputy ministry to also invest €10m in subsidising new fibreoptic internet subscriptions for a total of 82,000 households.

The government said the investment “is part of an integrated plan which aims to bridge the digital divide and to provide people with the necessary tools to actively participate in the digital economy and to socially benefit from the digital transition.”

It added that it is investing in both upgrading the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and supporting the transition to high-speed connections by subsidising the monthly cost, as well as upgrading the digital skills of various population groups, including residents of rural areas.

In his speech at the project’s launch, Damianou said he hopes Cyprus will become “the first country to achieve 100 per cent of its population being covered by ultra-high-speed mobile and broadband connectivity.

“Universal access to gigabit speeds is also a prerequisite for learning, working and entrepreneurial activity, and is directly linked to the state’s broader social policy since it contributes to the revitalisation of the countryside and its transformation into an attractive place to live for young families, investors and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added that the project “reinforces our efforts to attract productive investments in technology and innovation to the island, including infrastructure investments and partnerships in the field of space technology and artificial intelligence.”

The announcement comes just over a week after European Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira said Cyprus is “making rapid progress” in its digital transition.

“With the support of the European Union, Cyprus is making rapid progress, planning to significantly improve its connectivity, both through fixed and wireless connections,” she said in a video posted on X.

She added that the digital transition is ongoing with various differences between the EU’s 27 member states, but that “the signs of convergence are encouraging”.

“The reforms … help member states to unlock the potential of digital development, but also develop innovative solutions for businesses and people,” she said.

