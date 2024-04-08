April 8, 2024

Cyprus ‘making rapid progress’ in digital transition

File photo

Cyprus is “making rapid progress” in its digital transition, European Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira said on Monday.

“With the support of the European Union, Cyprus is making rapid progress, planning to significantly improve its connectivity, both through fixed and wireless connections,” she said in a video posted on X, the social media platform more commonly referred to as Twitter.

She added that the digital transition is ongoing with various differences between the EU’s 27 member states, but that “the signs of convergence are encouraging”.

“The reforms … help member states to unlock the potential of digital development, but also develop innovative solutions for businesses and people,” she said.

One of the successes of Cyprus’ digital transition is the creation last year of a Broadband competence office, which promotes broadband connection projects and better access to affordable, high-quality, and high-speed broadband services.

An example of that office in action is the newfound broadband access at the primary school which serves the remote villages of Kampos and Tsakistra in the northwest of the Troodos mountain range.

The school only has four pupils and one teacher, Christiana Christoforou, who explained that “upgrading the school’s broadband connection to a very high-capacity network is very important for us.”

