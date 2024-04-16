April 16, 2024

‘Spirit of solidarity’ needed after Iran strikes Israel

By Tom Cleaver
annita us
United States Ambassador in Nicosia Julie Fisher with Annita Demetriou

The international community must respond “in the spirit of solidarity” following the launch of more than 300 drones and missiles from Iran at Israel, House president Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, following a meeting with United States Ambassador in Nicosia Julie Fisher, she said the international community must go “beyond condemnation” with “a view to the safety, wellbeing, and protection of civilians”.

She added that she and Fisher had “analysed the difficult geopolitical developments which are taking shape in our region”, and that both had agreed that “dealing with them requires coordination, collective movements and extreme caution”.

She also touched on the matter of migration, saying the issue “constantly burdens our country”.

She added that to deal with the matter, “it is necessary to take further measures, especially for countries of first arrival”.

The meeting comes a day after Fisher had said Cyprus could “definitely” play a role in efforts to stabilise the Middle East.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens, she said she is watching Cyprus play an “active role” in the Middle East “as a European Union member state which has one foot in the Middle East”.

She added that Cyprus’ role has also come about due to “the relations Cyprus has developed over decades”.

In this regard, she also praised the Amalthea plan, Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, and added that its realisation “was not a surprise” for her or for the American government.

image
