April 15, 2024

‘Cyprus can play a role in stabilising Middle East’

By Tom Cleaver00
julie d fisher 347x433
Julie Fisher

Cyprus could “definitely” play a role in efforts to stabilise the Middle East, United States Ambassador in Nicosia Julie Fisher said on Monday.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum in Athens, she said she is watching Cyprus play an “active role” in the Middle East “as a European Union member state which has one foot in the Middle East”.

She added that Cyprus’ role has also come about due to “the relations Cyprus has developed over decades”.

I think there is an incredible role that Cyprus could play, and I know the world sees Cyprus differently from its region, and therefore from my perspective, these are relationships which could really contribute,” she said.

In this regard, she also praised the Amalthea plan, Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza, and added that its realisation “was not a surprise” for her or for the American government.

She also praised President Nikos Christodoulides and his government as well as those who “share a vision of the role of Cyprus as a place which contributes to solving problems.”

In this regard, she said Cyprus and the United States have been working “hand in hand” to plan for the potential evacuation of “tens of thousands of people” from Lebanon in the event that conflict spreads to the country.

In addition, she touched upon the Cyprus problem, stressing the importance of United Nations Envoy Maria Angela Holguin and her pursuit of “common ground” between Cyprus’ two sides.

I believe the work is done better when it is done quietly, with quiet conversations,” she added.

image
