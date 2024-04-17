April 17, 2024

Cyprus university signs MoU to advance AI-driven financial modelling

The University of Cyprus and Boltzmann Research, a team of scientists seeking to tackle the challenge of predicting financial markets, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to a statement released this week. The MoU, signed by professor Konstantinos Fokianos, Head of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Cyprus, and Chariton Christou, CEO of Boltzmann Research, outlines mutual goals to advance research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Statistics, and time series forecasting.

According to the statement, a key component of the agreement is the establishment of an undergraduate student award aimed at recognising excellence in the field of statistics.

CEO of Boltzmann Research Chariton Christou said that “we are immensely proud to announce our strategic partnership with the University of Cyprus’ Department of Mathematics and Statistics”.

“At Boltzmann Research, we believe in the power of data to transform industries and enhance decision-making processes,” he stated.

“By aligning ourselves with an academic institution renowned for its rigorous research and dedication to scientific excellence, we are setting the stage for significant advancements in machine learning, time series analysis, and data science,” Christou added.

What is more, the collaboration aims to facilitate joint scientific and educational events, provide opportunities for student and graduate placements, and promote hands-on experience and project involvement.

Additionally, both institutions will participate in joint research programmes and exchange expertise to drive innovation and progress in their respective fields.

“Through this partnership, we aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, providing students and researchers with real-world challenges and the tools to solve them,” Christou stated.

“Our combined efforts will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and methodologies that promise to not only enhance our strategic capabilities but also contribute significantly to the regional and global knowledge economy,” the Boltzmann Research CEO concluded.

