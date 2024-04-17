April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police make progress in four Nicosia arson cases

By Staff Reporter01
handcuffs 06
File photo

A 44-year-old man is expected to be brought before the Nicosia District Court on Wednesday in connection with two investigated cases of arson.

The two cases of arson committed in the district involved a café and a café-restaurant and were carried out on February 10 and April 13.

The 44-year-old had been taken into custody to facilitate investigations and to appear before court for the issuance of a warrant for his arrest. Investigations are ongoing by Nicosia CID.

Meanwhile, as part of the investigation into two cases of arson of betting agencies also committed recently in the district, police on Tuesday arrested two persons.

The betting agency arsons took place on April 8 and 9.

The two men, aged 31 and 42, were taken into custody and are to be brought before court on Tuesday for the issuance of an arrest warrant.

