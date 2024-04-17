April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured after roof collapses

By Staff Reporter
A man was slightly injured in Limassol on Wednesday when part of the roof of an abandoned shop fell on his car and as he rushed to move the vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30am on Paphos Street when a chunk of cement fell on a parked car.

The driver of the car, seeing what was happening, rushed to move his vehicle and was himself hit by a piece of concrete as it fell.

The scene was cordoned off by members of the Ayios Ioannis police station. Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

staff reporter

