April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Environment

RE:SOURCE exhibition: The environmental protection and resources of Cyprus

By CM Guest Columnist036
The second edition of the environmental art exhibition RE:SOURCE is produced by the non-profit charity City Friends Club in collaboration with the curatorial team ARTNOW, will feature over 30 Cyprus and international artists. All the participants were carefully selected from more than 100 open call applications. The RE:SOURCE 2.0 exhibition is organized with an educational mission to explore the artistic vision of the nature-human bond in response to trash pollution and to promote direct actions to tackle the environmental emergency.

The artworks to be presented at RE:SOURCE 2.0 will include a wide range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, installation, photography and video art. With ceramics, burned trees, stones, textiles, plastic bags, shells, and other materials artists will connect the visitors with the natural world.

The full list of artists RE:SOURCE 2.0: Maria Trillidou, Olga Kornilova, Luna Bekdache, Anastasia Krivenko, Kelly Norman, Tatiana Vasilyeva, Xenia Zorpidou, Elizabeth Nenarokov, Notavailable, Aleksandr Bgantsev, Daria Fetisova, Fanos Avouris, Anastasia Golovina, Anastasia Suvorova, Andreas Kalli, Zarema Khalilova, Natalia Maltseva, Anna Gorlach, Thekla Papadopoulou, Dimitris Agapiou, Ekaterina Shcherbakova, Nevin El Nadi, Art Group COLLAPSE, Konstantina Achilleos & Tuomas Venalainen, Nina Soumarak, Lubov Myasnikova, Natalia Rodkina, Lilia Li-Mi-Yan & Katherina Sadovsky.

The educational program of the exhibition will be enriched by lectures, quests for kids and adults, and a series of creative workshops, all aimed at strengthening the message of the show.

*The full program will be announced at later dates.

As always, with no paper leaflets and flyers, RE:SOURCE 2.0 stays green and encourages everyone to be eco-friendly.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

It will be on display from 17 to 21 May 2024.

Working hours: 11 am – 7 pm Fri-Tue.

Address: The Warehouse by IT Quarter, Sinergatismou 20, Limassol

About RE:SOURCE

The first RE:SOURCE exhibition took place in June 2023. Its main theme was the implementation of the basic ecological principles of the 5R life: Recycle, Reuse, Reduce, Repurpose, Refuse. The event lasted for two days and brought together 25 artists from Cyprus and other countries, who presented works on the theme of ecology in various techniques: from sculptures and paintings to installations and video art. Most of the works were created from natural and recyclable materials. The event was attended by more than 2500 people.

About City Friends Club

The mission of the City Friends Club is to make Cyprus cleaner. CFC is involved in daily street cleaning and also organizes clean-up events coordinating volunteer efforts on beaches, in parks, and public areas of Limassol and its surroundings. City Friends Club Website

About ARTNOW Curatorial Team

ARTNOW is an art management agency of art critic Polina Dobrogaeva and art historian Anastasia Shamshurova. The main focus of ARTNOW is professional exhibition directing, art advising and artist promotion. ARTNOW Agency Website

FOLLOW US ON RE:SOURCE 2.0 Instagram City Friends Club Instagram | City Friends Club Facebook ARTNOW Agency Instagram | ARTNOW Agency Facebook

Media partners: Cyprus Mail, Limassol Today, Vestnik Kipra Radio partner: Русское Радио, TV partner: Sigma TV, DIAS

Media contact:
Irina Yuzbekova
[email protected]

