April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tourism

Russians now largest group of overseas tourists in north

By Tom Cleaver00
comment christos it is absolutely necessary to establish communication channels between the turkish fir and the cyprus fir, as well as the control tower of tymbou (ercan)
Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north

More people from Russia visit the north than from any other third country outside of Turkey, the north’s ‘tourism minister’ Fikri Ataoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking in ‘parliament’, he said that around 40,000 Russian tourists had visited the north via tourism agencies in 2023.

Meanwhile, he said, his ‘ministry’ is making efforts to reduce ticket prices for flights to and from the north’s Tymbou (Ercan) airport.

To this end, he said, widebody aircraft are now flying to the airport “every single day” and the number of flights is also being increased.

However, he said, the number of passengers wishing to fly to the north is also increasing, meaning that “flight ticket prices are not yet at the desired levels.”

With this in mind, he said his ‘ministry’ had entered discussions with Turkish-German airline SunExpress with a view to operating flights to new destinations from May.

He added that “SunExpress’ goal is to fly to may countries outside Turkey via Antalya from September,” and that developments to this end would be shared with the public.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus and Bahrain discuss tourism ties, air connectivity

Souzana Psara

Climate change another challenge for tourism

Souzana Psara

Famagusta appeals to Polish tourists

Souzana Psara

Koumis wants tourism cooperation with other countries

Souzana Psara

Ryanair flights from Israel to Cyprus resume

Andria Kades

Cyprus tourism revenue falls in January 2024 — per capita spending rises

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign