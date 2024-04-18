April 18, 2024

Explosion in Lakatamia under investigation

police car
File photo: CNA

Police are trying to shed light on an incident that took place in Lakatamia, Nicosia, at 1.30am on Thursday, when a bomb exploded at a parking lot.

Early investigations carried out by officers on the scene revealed that unknown individuals planted an explosive device in a parking lot near two vehicles belonging to two people, aged 30 and 31.

One of the vehicles sustained extensive damage from the explosion.

The area remains cordoned off as police will resume investigations later in the day to determine the exact causes of the incident.

