Mouflons prepare for showdown against old rivals Malta

By Press Release00
cyprus rugby
The Cyprus rugby team in action (photo: Stephen Nicolaou)

Calling all rugby fans! The mighty Mouflons are gearing up for an epic clash against arch-rivals Malta on Saturday May 4. This highly anticipated match marks the final showdown in Pool D of the Rugby Europe Rugby XV Conference 2023-2024 division.

Seeking redemption on home turf

In their last encounter back in November, the Mouflons displayed grit and determination, securing a valuable losing bonus point despite a narrow 22-17 defeat in Malta. Now, with the home crowd roaring behind them, the Cypriot squad is hungry for a victory that would propel them from their current second-placed position to the coveted top spot in the pool standings.

 Enjoy international rugby in Cyprus

The stage is set for an electrifying afternoon of international rugby in Limassol! Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 local time and gates will be open at 12:30 to welcome our passionate supporters for pre-match drinks to build a winning atmosphere.

 Score your tickets online and join the flock

Tickets for this unmissable clash are available exclusively online from Monday April 22. Head over to cyprus-rugby.com to secure your seat and be part of the action. Fans travelling from Paphos can also take advantage of a convenient coach option. The game will be broadcast live online at cyprus-rugby.com/crtv.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the Mighty Mouflons battle it out for Pool D supremacy. Arrive early for pre-match festivities and join the flock that cheers the loudest. Ela Kypros!

 

