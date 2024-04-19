April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Michaelidou stresses importance of data protection

By Tom Cleaver00
kids, personal data education minister athena michaelidou

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Friday stressed the importance of data protection for internet users.

Speaking at a prize-giving ceremony for a painting competition, she said the protection of personal data is becoming ever more important in the modern era, “with the ever-increasing use of the internet and services it provides.”

She added that digitisation in all areas of human life and the widespread use of social media have also made the matter increasingly pertinent in modern society.

“In this context, our ministry … has developed and communicated to schools a specific policy for the implementation of regulations regarding personal data, emphasising the protection of children’s personal data,” she said.

She said special emphasis had been placed on children’s personal data as “children may be aware of risks and consequences, as well as of their rights.”

A total of 29 paintings were submitted in the painting competition, 10 of which were submitted by middle school students and 19 by high school students.

Winners were announced for both middle school and high school students, with first place in each category winning €150, second place receiving €100, and third place receiving €50.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

New Police Association chairman pledges prompt action

Jonathan Shkurko

Hellenic Bank and Etyk agree to renew collective agreements

Andria Kades

Defence minister vows to strengthen Cyprus’ deterrence capability

Nikolaos Prakas

CySEC slaps Cyprus firm with €360,000 fine

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Govt plans to protect elderly from abuse

Tom Cleaver

Man caught following prison escape (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign