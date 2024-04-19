April 19, 2024

New Police Association chairman pledges prompt action

The newly elected chairman of the Cyprus Police Association (CPA) Giorgos Georgiou said he will do everything in his power to address all association members’ concerns “as promptly and effectively as possible.”

Georgiou was appointed chairman after his predecessor Kyriakos Charalambous resigned on Thursday, citing “personal issues” and increased professional obligations as reasons for his stepping down from the role.

In a statement released on Friday, Georgiou expressed his gratitude to his fellow members for entrusting him with the chairmanship of the CPA, the sole institutional professional association of the police force.

“I take this opportunity to assure you that as chairman of the assocition, I will work tirelessly and responsibly, with the sole aim of defending and promoting both our hard-won rights and the wellbeing of all police officers represented within it,” he said.

Furthermore, Georgiou pledged that the association would be readily available wherever and whenever needed.

“No issue is too small or too large. All matters concerning our members will be addressed promptly and adequately. The communication channels between our members and the association will remain open to all police officers regardless of rank or unit,” he added.

Georgiou extended special thanks to the outgoing chairman, “for his years of dedicated trade union work, which significantly enhanced the policing profession.”

Meanwhile, the association has dismissed rumours suggesting that the police is considering changes to the method of disbursing officers’ earned overtime pay, stating that no such discussions or reactions have taken place.

“In response to these insinuations, the CPA assures and reassures all police officers that, following consultation with the police headquarters, such rumours are unfounded,” the association said in a statement.

“The CPA fully understands the origins of these allegations and assures its members that it will never consent to any alteration of the existing method of overtime payment and will continue to responsibly safeguard the legitimate interests of police officers.”

The statement concluded by noting that, as part of the broader agreement between the CPA and the finance ministry, the gradual restoration of allowances, including shift allowances, will be completed by January 1, 2025.

