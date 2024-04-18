April 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police association chairman resigns

By Marko Ljubicic00
police, police academy, justice minister, procopiou

Cyprus Police Association chairman Kyriakos Charalambous resigned with immediate effect on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, he cited “personal issues” and increased professional obligations as reasons for his stepping down from the role.

He said that when he assumed the position seven years ago, he had set “three clear goals” which “may have seemed impossible”.

Despite this, he said, “they were achieved with effort and countless hours of work.”

Those achievements, he said, include the harmonisation of police hours with the public service and a pension plan for officers who were not covered in the past.

He urged association members to “stay united” so they can continue to serve the association and the police force, “both guarding and strengthening them”, and added that he will always be by their side.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Fuel prices rise after ending fuel tax reduction

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Being a migrant is not a crime’ – protest organised for Saturday

Staff Reporter

Minister welcomes IMF debt ratio revision — Cyprus to reach key figure a year earlier

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Construction material prices fall from previous year

Souzana Psara

Keravnos expects party meeting to resolve multiple pensions spat

Tom Cleaver

Greeks in Cyprus warned to only vote once for MEP elections

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign