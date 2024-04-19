April 19, 2024

Over 1,000 objections upheld over ‘suspicious’ voters

By Tom Cleaver
euro elections001

A total of 1,461 objections filed regarding the registration of voters for June’s elections were accepted, according to reports.

News website Reporter said on Friday morning that a total of 41 per cent of the 3567 objections filed were accepted by the interior ministry, following investigations on the matter.

District offices in some cases contacted those whose registrations were subject to objections, with some people not even being able to remember the address at which they had registered.

Suspicions remain over what has been described as a “massive” attempt to fraudulently register voters in areas other than those in which they live, with some civil servants potentially set to be accused of complicity in the matter.

The government is not expected to “name and shame” people before the elections, but criminal proceedings are expected to begin in due course.

In addition, the possibility of some candidates filing objections after the elections on June 9 has not been ruled out.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday that those who fraudulently registered to vote “will be found and dealt with appropriately”.

The objections pertain to voters registering themselves at new addresses or registering to vote for the first time at addresses deemed suspicious.

In addition, multiple news outlets have reported that some voters have registered themselves as living in warehouses, cafés, supermarkets, betting shops, bakeries, vacant plots and even in candidates’ houses.

Interior ministry permanent secretary Elikkos Elias said on Tuesday that “mass registrations” were submitted on April 2, the final day on which applications could be submitted.

He added that many of these registrations were submitted by representatives of political parties and candidates.

“They did it on purpose, coming on April 2, at the latest possible date and time, to make it harder for the district offices’ employees,” he said, adding that the interior ministry “as a name for holding elections … correctly and impartially.”

The whistle on the matter had initially been blown in Lakatamia, where mayor Photoula Hadjipapa on Monday alleged “massive and illegal voter movements”.

“If this new page in the book of local government shows even the slightest tolerance for such dishonest practices, practices which constitute a falsification of the democratic will of our people, the blow to our republic will be enormous.”

“For my part, I will do everything possible within the scope of my powers to prevent such undemocratic, immoral, and unacceptable practices from happening. We do not play with democracy,” she said.

