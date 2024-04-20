April 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist engulfed in flames after crash

By Staff Reporter03
A 19-year-old man was taken to Larnaca hospital after he was engulfed in flames when his motorbike crashed into an electricity pole, it was reported on Saturday.

The accident took place in Dromoloxia on Friday night where shortly after 11pm, the 19-year-old lost control of his bike.

He crashed into an electricity pole, causing the motorbike to burst into flames.

The young man was taken to hospital while officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

staff reporter

