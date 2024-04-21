April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for pulling fake gun on woman

By Staff Reporter01
A 19-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Saturday night after pulling a fake gun on a woman who is believed to have given him the gun.

Police received a call shortly before 11pm informing them that a “suspicious man” had pointed a “pistol” at a woman.

They then rushed to the scene, only to find that the man and the woman in question knew each other, that the gun was in fact fake, and that the woman is believed to have given the man a gun.

The man was arrested.

staff reporter

