Swimmer airlifted after getting injured in Paphos

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo: a helicopter

A 24-year-old man was airlifted after being injured on the rocks in the sea caves in Paphos on Sunday.

According to Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou, the police were informed of the man’s predicament at around 4pm.

The swimmer managed to climb a rock but, due to rough seas, was unable to swim to shore.

The Joint rescue coordination centre mobilised and sent a helicopter his way. The helicopter picked the swimmer up and took him to dry land.

Nikolaou said the man’s injuries are not believed to be serious but he was taken to the Paphos general hospital as a precaution.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

