April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CBC governor wants to address interest rate disparity

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00

The newly appointed governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) Christodoulos Patsalides has deemed today’s interest rate disparity between lending and deposit rates in Cyprus unsatisfactory, suggesting various considerations for closing the gap in favour of the economy.

Patsalides’ remarks were made following a meeting with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, during which broader economic issues were discussed.

According to Keravnos, the meeting involved a comprehensive discussion on the economy and financial stability, exploring further collaboration avenues within the context of crucial geopolitical developments.

“Certainly, with Mr Patsalides, we will have continuous and close collaboration for the common good, which is the benefit of our economy,” stated the Minister of Finance.

In his statements, Patsalides mentioned a preliminary contact with Keravnos, with whom he had previously collaborated as an advisor to the president, indicating his familiarity with the ways in which constructive cooperation will continue.

Regarding the economy, the new governor highlighted Cyprus’ resilience and capacity to withstand any crises it has to face but cautioned against complacency due to various ongoing challenges.

Asked about interest rates, Patsalides noted that the current levels set by the European Central Bank (ECB) are appropriate for achieving the bank’s inflation goals.

However, he highlighted a significant gap between deposit and lending rates in Cyprus, attributing it to the island’s small economy and surplus liquidity in the banking system.

He expressed dissatisfaction with this discrepancy, suggesting that “ways must be found, and considerations exist” to address the issue, hinting at impending decisions on the matter.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

