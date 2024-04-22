April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

i-Fitness Day returns for 11th year in support of Telethon

By Press Release02
Returning for the 11th consecutive year, i-Fitness Day takes place on Sunday, April 28, 2024, this time at the Constantinoupolis Primary School in Nicosia – a new location –  in support of the Telethon.

The annual charity event, by now an established initiative, is dedicated to fitness and open to all, irrespective of age, combining activities, giving back and fun. As ever, all proceeds will go to support the research efforts of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and members of the Cyprus Myopathic Association.

The day’s programme starts early in the morning and, for the first time, in view of the Easter holidays, will feature traditional Cypriot games, including sack and egg races, and more. Team sports will follow, as well as karate and other martial arts demonstrations, group fitness classes for all ages, and Zumba.

There will be a specially-designated play area overseen by a team of professionals, to keep kids entertained while parents engage in sports or enjoy coffee and snacks.

The i-Fitness Day 2024 entry fee is €10 per person.

Learn more via the event’s Facebook page.

To book your participation, call: 99-663255.

OPAP Cyprus is the major sponsor of the Telethon. i-Fitness Day 2024 is being organised by Morfou karate/MMA Academy by Iceman, with main sponsors being: Hellenic Bank, Ecommbx, Deloitte and strategic partner Charalambides Christis. The event’s communication sponsor is ALPHA Cyprus and Mix FM.

