April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man arrested for inciting hatred on social media

By Staff Reporter0161

A 62-year-old man was remanded by the Paphos court on Sunday for allegedly inciting hatred on social media.

He is due back in court on Monday, police said.

According to a complaint made by his alleged victim, a Limassol resident, the man posted his photo and name with racist comments and other “threatening and abusive content” in a Tik-Tok video.

The 62-year-old was located and arrested on Saturday, and was remanded on Sunday for 24 hours. He is expected to be charged and summoned at a later date.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Old municipal market of Nicosia finally re-opens

Eleni Philippou

Bronze church bell stolen in Chlorakas

Staff Reporter

Cypriot swimmer clinches 50m win at European para-swimming games

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Dust expected amid rising temperatures

Staff Reporter

African migrants protest in Nicosia (video)

Theo Panayides

Burglary suspect remanded in Paphos

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign