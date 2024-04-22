April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested after importing 16kg of cannabis

By Tom Cleaver01
imagew
File Photo: Cyprus Police

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Larnaca airport on Monday after a total of 16 kilograms of cannabis were found in her luggage.

The woman had arrived at Larnaca on an inbound flight during the morning, and a search of her luggage found the cannabis separated into 28 packages inside her luggage.

It is expected that she will be taken to court on Tuesday to be issued a remand. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

