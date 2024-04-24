April 24, 2024

Cyprus travel expo attracts more than 10,000 visitors

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
expo
Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis at the expo

The 25th edition of the Travel Expo Cyprus, held from April 19th to 21st at the Cyprus state fair grounds, welcomed more than 10,000 visitors, both local and international, who were keen to explore the array of travel packages on offer.

Organised by the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA) and Display Art Plc, the exhibition proved to be a success, bringing together both tourism industry stakeholders and people interested in finding out more about the sector.

According to a press release from the association, attendees had the opportunity to peruse a diverse range of travel offerings, gathering valuable insights and information on holiday destinations, tour packages, and travel experiences.

Expressing their satisfaction with the event’s success, exhibitors lauded the Travel Expo Cyprus 2024 as a triumph, with many already expressing interest in participating in next year’s exhibition.

The positive feedback underscores the significance of such events in fostering connections between travel industry stakeholders and holidaymakers, facilitating the exchange of ideas and promoting tourism growth.

Among the prominent participants at the expo were the Greek National Tourism Organisation, the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Cyprus Agrotourism Company, and the various regional tourism boards of Cyprus.

Other participants included niche tourism associations, tourism officials from Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Greece, as well as representatives from travel agencies, airlines, cruise companies, and municipalities, among others.

