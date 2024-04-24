April 24, 2024

MEP candidates for June elections submit bids

Greens MEP candidates kick of submissions on Wednesday, April 24 2024 at Filoxenia Conference Centre, Nicosia

Cypriot MEP candidates for elections to be held in June are officially submitting their candidacies on Wednesday.

The candidate submissions are being held from from 8.30am to 12.30pm at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

First to submit their nominations were the Green party with the slogan “Cast green on black.”

The ballot of the environmentalists consists of the Turkish Cypriot Oz Karahan from the Union of Cypriots movement; Petros Christodoulou, former mayor of Larnaca, from the “Ehmi” movement; Alkis Papis, deputy head of the Greens; Maria Kola, Greens vice president; Stavros Papadouris, MP; and Vaso Peleggari, member of the core committee.

President George Perdikis, in his statements, called on the citizens to “cast green on the black […] which plagues every citizen’s life, [that is] corruption, entanglement, crooked politicians, environmental catastrophe, climate crisis, poor management of migration and refugees, high cost of living, the unresolved Cyprus issue  and expensive housing. 

MEP Dimitris Papadakis said Ehmi supports the Green party, as the only parties, never to have been involved in a corruption scandal, [and to give] hope to Cypriot citizens for a better, progressive and green Europe.

Turkish Cypriot candidate, Oz Karahan, speaking in Turkish, appealed to all Turkish Cypriots to “vote green, in a fight started by our friend Ibrahim Aziz [Turkish Cypriot political analyst and former Akel member], and not to give space to fascist parties.”

The second candidacy submission will be by Akel at 9am.

The hunters’ movement will submit candidacies at 9.15am, while they will be followed by Andronicos Zervides at 9.45am.

At 10am Edek will submit their candidacies, followed by Diko, Volt Cyprus and the Niki movement.

Far-right Elam will submit their candidacies at 11.15, followed by Depa, the Animal Party, independent candidate Fidias Panayiotou, and last Disy.

The fee for each candidacy is €1,000.

Within 24 hours after the end of the procedure, objections according to reasons specified in the legislation, may be submitted, election officer Menelaos Vasiliou recalled.

The next step after submitting nominations is to print the ballots.

