Why are hot tubs trending again in the United States?

Nobody loves bathing in hot tubs more than Americans, and regardless of how stereotypical that statement might sound, there’s good reason why this activity has become a popular and rewarding pastime.

Sure, the concept of relaxing in warm water is hardly new. People around the world have been doing that for thousands of years. But over the last several decades, the very idea itself has captivated the attention of Americans in particular, and more so than in any other country on the planet.

Indeed, the humble yet alluring hot tub has become part of the pop culture in the United States, originally inspired by Californians who used old wine vats and barrels, according to American folklore surrounding the idea. Then in the 1950s and 1960s, Roy Jacuzzi launched his eponymous range of whirlpool spas and baths, and the rest, as they say, is history.

But why has the popularity of hot tubs endured? It’s an interesting question and worth exploring further, as we seek to understand the latest surge in consumer demand, including the desirability of hot tubs as prominent leisure features in modern homes.

What makes for a great hot tub experience?

Think about how it would feel to immerse yourself in a luxurious hot tub, such as the stylish Almost Heaven 2-person Sindri design, soaking all your troubles away or even sharing the experience with someone else. Those are the same thoughts that millions of people in the United States are having right now.

In fact, the warm embrace of heated water can soothe and relax aching muscles, comfort painful and troublesome joints, provide stress relief and even help to improve sleep. There are numerous acknowledged health and wellness benefits, but the appeal doesn’t end there.

There’s also lots of ways just to enjoy time well spent in a hot tub, combining that simple warming pleasure with other sensations and activities. Imagine relaxing in the water and being surrounded by aromatic oils and candles, listening to music that captures your mood, maybe watching a movie or reading a good book. All of these things add to the experience.

How popular are hot tubs?

Based on the most recent Consumer Affairs Journal statistics, current estimates claim there are 7.3 million hot tubs in the United States, and the market is considered to be quite niche with around 4,500 suppliers across the nation.

The common perception is that hot tubs are symbolic of a luxurious lifestyle, therefore encouraging Americans who are keen to experience that for themselves, and in the comfort of their own homes. That’s not to mention the appealing nature of the health and wellness theme, which is a trending topic that shows no signs of slowing down in the US.

Nevertheless, because hot tubs are also becoming increasingly more affordable, and with more design options and features available, the desirability trend is not isolated to Americans who seek to enjoy the warming outdoor hot tub experience.

In 2023, the global market for hot tubs was estimated to be worth $5.48 billion, while further consistent growth is projected, expected to reach around $7 billion by 2030. But just to highlight the popularity in the country of our focus, the US market currently accounts for around 58% of global hot tub sales.

The trend that always comes back

Ever since the first boom in consumer interest during the 1950s, hot tubs have gradually become more affordable, and sales have continued to grow, even becoming an essential feature that some people can’t do without. Pop culture in the US has also contributed, shaping views and opinions about what it means to have a hot tub.

Thanks to Hollywood hits like Hot Tub Time Machine in 2010, movies and TV shows have made hot tubs a topic of conversation, feeding the ideas of homeowners. There was actually notable rise in demand when that movie hit cinema screens, and again when the 2015 sequel was released.

The next big impetus came during the global pandemic, which had a profound impact on leisure and wellness habits. Instead of going to a public or commercial spa, Americans warmed up to the idea of having their very own hot tub at home, and that sparked another trend in sales that still continues now.

So, while the aspirational popularity may come in waves, there’s a timeless charm to the idea. The dream of owning a hot tub never goes away. It’s a cozy little getaway that provides you with a warming embrace, always there when you need it most. And that’s perhaps the most enduring appeal of hot tubs.