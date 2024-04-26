April 26, 2024

Aid shipment departs for Gaza

By Andria Kades03
boat
The previous aborted attempt at the Amalthea corridor

The Jennifer aid vessel departed from Larnaca port on Friday night to Gaza, sources cited by CNA said.

All the humanitarian assistance was inspected in Cyprus before its departure. The aid was donated by the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier in the day, Cyprus employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev) director general Michalis Antoniou said it seemed it would likely set sail on April 30.

It called on its members to send basic food items, including dried food, rice, and pastas and perishable medicines to the Larnaca port.

Oev said the aid “must be delivered to the Larnaca port by Monday, April 29”, or in exceptional circumstances by Tuesday morning at the absolute latest.

It underlined the “political significance” of donations.

Earlier this month seven members of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) NGO were killed in an Israeli attack.

An Israeli strike hit a convoy carrying a WCK team which had just unloaded more than 100 tons of food aid brought to Gaza via the maritime route from Cyprus.

President Nikos Christodoulides pledged the humanitarian aid corridor Amalthea would continue despite Israel’s “reprehensible attack.”

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

