April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMiddle East

Aid arrives in Ashdod and is headed for Gaza

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The Jennifer with the floating platform

Hundreds of tonnes of aid for Gaza have reached the port of Ashdod in Israel after departing Larnaca two days ago, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the announcement from the ministry, 400 tonnes of food reached the port and are going to be loaded din to trucks to deliver to Gaza.

“There remains a critical need- today more than ever- to deliver lifesaving humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip. By land, air and sea, the UAE continues to seek all possible avenues to provide urgent humanitarian aid and food to the Strip. The UAE is keen to cooperate with all partners in the international community to provide relief to civilians in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from tragic humanitarian conditions.” stated Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Anera is enormously grateful to be partnering with the UAE Government to deliver food and other critical aid to Palestinians in Gaza. This is hopefully the first of many ship- and truckloads of thousands of tons of aid to come. We will bring as much of this as possible to the north where many are at severe risk of death by starvation. Anera has served over 24 million meals in Gaza since mid-October, and this partnership will serve many millions more at a very critical moment” said Anera CEO and President Sean Carroll.

The UAE remains committed to supporting all humanitarian efforts alongside the international community to mitigate the crisis and appreciates the support of the government of Cyprus and the Amalthea Initiative in this regard.

To date, the UAE has delivered more than 31,000 tons of urgent supplies, including food, relief and medical items, dispatched through 250 flights, 38 airdrops, 1,160 trucks, and three ships.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

