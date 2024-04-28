April 28, 2024

‘Cyprus’ knowledge of Middle East important for EU’

By Nikolaos Prakas06
President of the European Commission – Inspection at Larnaca Port

Cyprus is an important EU member state for its geographic position and its deep knowledge of the Middle East, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

In an interview on the 2004 EU accession, which Cyprus was part of, von der Leyen told Kathimerini newspaper that Cyprus plays and important role for the EU.

As an example, she showcased the upcoming joint trip with President Nikos Christodoulides to Lebanon to discuss the migration issue.

Commenting on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Cyprus’ role in helping, she said: “It is amazing what the Cypriots have achieved with the humanitarian aid sea corridor in northern Gaza.”

She added that the first ship to deliver goods was the first since 2005 to make the route from Cyprus to Gaza.

“Cyprus is for us a very important member state in the geographical position it is in,” she said.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, she spoke of Cyprus’ progress and influence, referring to the “good conclusions” of the last European Council, “which stressed that the approach towards Turkey must be gradual, proportional and reversible”.

She added: “This also shows that there is a roadmap for the next steps, and it is important that the whole European Union supports Cyprus.”

She added that she considers the EU support important to strengthen Cyprus’ position in the negotiations with Turkey.

Referring to how the EU can exert influence on Turkey, von der Leyen said that “we have a wide network of relations with Turkey and Turkey also has an interest in a good cooperation with the European Union, first and foremost if we look at the economy, as the EU is an attractive and necessary market for the country which gives it a strong incentive”.

There are, she continued, many things going on, “always with a very clear understanding that we know that one of our member states, Cyprus, has issues with Turkey and we stand by Cyprus”.

Earlier, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis reposted on the platform X an article highlighting Cyprus’ role in the humanitarian aid corridor.

The article published in the New York Times said that a humanitarian pier being built by the US to help deliver the aid to Gaza will be ready next month.

Letymbiotis added as a comment that the effort for delivering the aid was announced by the president last month.

According to the article, the pier will initially enable the transfer of about 90 truckloads of aid per day, the official said, and will eventually ramp up to 150 truckloads per day at full capacity.

US authorities have said the pier is intended to supplement, not replace, existing aid deliveries over land.

Most of the aid will be food collected from several countries and transported to the Larnaca port.

At the port, Israeli representatives will be present as Cypriot authorities inspect items, according to an Israeli official with knowledge of the inspection plans told the New York Times.

The roughly 250-mile journey from Cyprus to Gaza normally takes about 15 hours, or a full day of travel, but it could take up to a couple of days depending on the weight of the cargo and the type of vessel.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

