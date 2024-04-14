April 14, 2024

Christodoulides to visit Lebanon with EC chief

President Nikos Christodoulides welcomed to Lebanon on Monday morning

The latest developments in the region and the negative consequences of the escalation of tension especially in relation to migration were discussed on Sunday afternoon by President Nikos Christodoulides and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

During their telephone conversation, the two agreed that the ever-increasing migratory flows of Syrians to Cyprus will be discussed at the upcoming European Council on Wednesday and Thursday as will the request of a number of member states for a reassessment of the situation in Syria, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

He said the decision to stop examining asylum applications from Syrian nationals was made on the basis of applicable Community legislation.

They also discussed the possibility of providing an enhanced financial support package to Lebanon to address both the economic difficulties the country is facing and to manage migration.

Within this framework, their joint visit to Lebanon was discussed and agreed, backed up by a visit in the next few days to prepare by a competent Commissioner.

Christodoulides discussed migration von der Leyen last Sunday during a lunch in Athens which also included Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The following day he visited Lebanon to speak to the country’s leaders to discuss the effective management of migratory flows from Lebanon to Cyprus.

More than 1,000 people have arrived in Cyprus on boats from Lebanon since the start of April, while more than 2,000 arrivals were recorded by sea in the first three months this year.

Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

