April 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Law change for swimming pools brings little relief

By CM Reader's View05
letters 1 grammata gramata

I refer to the article in the Sunday Mail (April 21) and the suggestion that the proposed change in the law on swimming pools will be met with huge relief by smaller tourism complexes. I cannot share your opinion.

The proposed change for complexes’ pools from two units to five will do little to change the situation for the vast majority of community complexes. The continued categorisation of those pools as public pools and the consequent need for lifeguards renders the proposed changes as unworkable as the problems of availability and cost remain.

For years Russell Flick and Linda Leblanc have canvassed for the adoption of the European Standard EN 15288 which clearly and correctly categorises complex pools. This also places the responsibility for control and supervision of the pools where it rightly belongs, the pool operator, in most cases the complex administration committee.

Surely, Cyprus should follow the rest of Europe and adopt EN 15288

Ray Smith

 

