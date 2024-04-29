April 29, 2024

Fewer than 20 voters for elections in seven villages

By Iole Damaskinos049
village prastio
A view of the village of Prastio

Seven villages with fewer than twenty voters are set to take part in upcoming mayoral and community council member elections, the general registrar announced on Monday.

The number of registered voters in most of these communities consists of fewer than ten people, the electoral rolls indicate.

The smallest number of voters has been registered in the Paphos village of Kourtaka where only three individuals are set to vote, followed by Prasteio with seven, and Souskiou with eight, in the same district.

Kidasi village in Paphos and Monarka in Famagusta will participate in elections with nine voters each, while in Limassol’s Klonari and Famagusta’s Goufes a total of 18 and 19 people will vote.

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

