April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three men charged and released over Astromeritis clash

By Iole Damaskinos010
File photo

Police on Tuesday have released three individuals charged in writing following altercations involving a large crowd in Astromeritis.

Speaking on CyBCs morning radio, police spokesman Christos Andreou said two people had been lightly injured and testimony had been obtained against three individuals, accused of involvement in the incident, as well as material damages to vehicles and property.

The three men charged had been involved in a confrontation with locals after taking offence at “a happening” Andreou said.

He declined to offer more information, saying only that the three were third country nationals, who had been charged in writing and released.

Investigations into the incident by the local police and Nicosia CID are ongoing, Andreou said when asked whether more arrests were imminent.

The incident broke out behind an Apoel clubhouse, the state broadcaster reported.

According to AlphaNews, a resident describing the scene said the fans had been throwing firecrackers and flares at the side of a house inhabited by Egyptian nationals.

According to the report, tempers flared and the fans, who far outnumbered the Egyptians, became unruly.

Earlier police reports stated around 60 people were involved in the fight which started up around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

The two injured people were taken to hospital, with one refusing to be examined by doctors, and the other receiving first aid before being discharged.

An unconfirmed report by a witness stated two third country nationals were injured.

img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

