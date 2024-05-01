May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

15 migrants arrive from the north in Limnitis

By Nikolaos Prakas0153
migrants

Fifteen more Syrian migrants arrived on Wednesday morning in the Limnitis area, after they arrived on a speed boat to the north.

The 15 migrants, seven men, four women, and four children, all arrived at 5.30am in the Limnitis area.

They then crossed on foot to the state-controlled areas.

A police patrol found the individuals and took them to the station for further examination.

They will be transferred to Pournara camp in Kokkinotrimithia.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

