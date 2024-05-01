May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Borrell discusses Cyprus problem with Holguin

By Nikolaos Prakas00
borreell holguin

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell met with the UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus, Maria Holguin on Wednesday to discuss the Cyprus issue.

In a post on X, Borrell said: “I had a good meeting with the UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus…I expressed the EU’s full support to her and the UN efforts to find a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue.”

Holguin will return to Cyprus at the beginning of May, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last Friday.

Holguin will meet President Nikos Christodoulides again to discuss next steps regarding the Cyprus problem, Letymbiotis said.

“What we will repeat once again is our unwavering commitment to efforts to restart negotiations from where they were interrupted [in Crans Montana in 2017], as the European Union has emphasised, and our commitment to the Security Council’s resolutions and the agreed framework,” Letymbiotis said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Panayiotou lauds Cyprus’ agricultural, environmental achievements after joining EU

Nikolaos Prakas

Storms hit the centre of the capital

Nikolaos Prakas

Koumis says sports tourism vital to Cyprus tourist industry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘The EU will always stand by Cypriots to solve the Cyprus problem’

Nikolaos Prakas

Young motorcyclist in critical condition after Larnaca crash

Nikolaos Prakas

Turkish Cypriot side hits out on Cyprus’ EU accession

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign