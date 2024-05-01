May 1, 2024

Police expand investigation to Larnaca for attempted murder

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police have begun searching for clues in Pervolia, Larnaca, for individuals related to the attempted gangland murder of Demetris Andronicou, it emerged on Wednesday.

Andronicou, aka Demetroui, was shot three times last week, with one of the bullets hitting him in the neck.

Since then and the arrest of ten people, and the remand of seven, investigations expanded to Pervolia.

Police found a piece of a gun in the area, which is believed to be connected to the murder attempt.

The attempted murder occurred in the Lakatamia area.

On Sunday, seven people were remanded for eight days in the attempted murder of a 34-year-old, while another three were released.

Since the attempted gangland murder attempt, Adronicou has been in hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, ten people were arrested for the attempted murder, and appearing in court on Sunday seven were remanded, while the other three were released due to a lack of evidence against them.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

