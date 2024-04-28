April 28, 2024

Seven of 10 remanded in gangland attempted murder

Seven people were remanded for eight days in the attempted murder of a 34-year-old, while another three were released it emerged on Sunday.

The murder attempt took place last Tuesday in Lakatamia, Nicosia, where Demetris Andronicou, aka Demetroui, was shot three times, with one landing in the neck.

Since the attempted gangland murder attempt, Adronicou has been in hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, ten people were arrested for the attempted murder, and appearing in court on Sunday seven were remanded, while the other three were released due to a lack of evidence against them.

The attempted murder took place in Nicosia’s Lakatamia suburb in broad daylight on Tuesday, with a 34-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle being shot in the neck by a man who was a passenger on another motorcycle.

The man who was shot was taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

Police believe the man who was shot was being followed and that the other motorcycle’s rider was waiting for him to pass to shoot him.

