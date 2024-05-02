May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

‘European Parliament will never accept a two-state solution’

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Head of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus Myrto Zambarta
Head of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus Myrto Zambarta

The EU will continue to support efforts for a Cyprus solution, heads of the EU commission and parliament representations on the island said on Thursday.

Commission representative Myrto Zambarta and Parliament representative Andreas Kettis discussed the benefits of Cyprus joining the EU 20 years ago in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

They also reviewed Cyprus’ participation in the EU and discussed what is at stake in the upcoming June European elections.

Asked about the European Commission’s contribution to efforts for a Cyprus solution so far and how it can contribute in the future, Zambarta said, “The European Commission has always been involved in all efforts for a solution, even before accession.”

“Obviously, our key principle is that we want to see a solution of the Cyprus problem which will be based in the model of a Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality, just as is provided for in UN Security Council resolutions,” she said.

Zambarta explained the approach on two levels. “The first, and perhaps the most important one, is the technocratic level,” she noted, pointing out that any solution must ensure Cyprus’ active, equal membership in the EU, compatibility with the acquis communautaire, adherence to the main freedoms, and more.

On a political level, Zambarta highlighted the presence of European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker and EU diplomacy head Federica Mogherini at both Crans-Montana and Geneva.

Replying to the same question Kettis said that “it is important to stress that all Cyprus’ presidents in recent years, when negotiations under UN aegis had reached a peak, recognised the very positive role EU technocrats played in the negotiating process.”

“EU contribution was crucial to achieve convergences and at the end of the day we saw that we had convergences in the great majority of matters to do with interior governance and the participation of Cyprus in the EU, how the future federal state will work within the institutional framework,” he said.

He further cited a recent statement of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola that “the European Parliament will never accept a two-state solution. Never.” This, he added, “is entirely outside the UN framework.” He also referred to relevant European Parliament resolutions on the Cyprus problem, noting that “they may not be mandatory, but they carry great political weight.”

“The European Parliament has made it clear that it will never accept a two-state solution and that a solution must be within the agreed framework, that is to say a Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality,” Kettis said.

Replying to a question about the European Elections in June, Kettis explained what is at stake, pointing out that “the geopolitical framework has changed and the only hope that we Europeans have is to be united in the direction of achieving our common goals within the European institutional framework.”

“The EU is the best thing that has happened to our country in the last 20 years and Cyprus’ greatest diplomatic win,” he said, adding that “it is our hope for our country’s reunification because without the European framework, I think everyone recognises that there is no chance of reaching reunification on the basis of principles and values.”

“The EU constitutes the best security and prosperity guarantee both for Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots as well as the broader region,” he said.

According to Kettis “as the geopolitical framework ups the challenges it is important for everyone to assume their responsibility and to take part in the European elections, because by casting our vote we are deciding the political direction the EU will take in the next 5 years.”

Zambarta also urged citizens to vote in the upcoming European elections.

These elections, she noted, “are crucial for European citizens and Europe’s future.”

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

800 kg meat seized ahead of Easter

Elias Hazou

Summit to discuss Syria’s safe status on May 17

Andria Kades

UN Envoy to meet Cyprus leaders next week

Nikolaos Prakas

Interior ministry rejects monastery appeal on protected land

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Varosha should be free trade zone for both sides’

Tom Cleaver

Ministry launches ‘e-Kofini’ to monitor fruit & veg prices

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign