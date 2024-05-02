May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man steals car at knifepoint in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko00
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ
File photo

Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man for physically assaulting a 46-year-old woman in Limassol.

The incident took place on April 25, but the woman only reported it late on Wednesday. The arrested man is currently under investigation for assault, robbery, illegal entry, malicious damage, and threatening behaviour.

According to the woman, the man had been occasionally residing with her, and, on eight separate occasions between January and April, he physically assaulted and injured her.

The woman told police that on April 25 the man entered her residence without permission through a window. A fight followed, with the 30-year-old slapping the woman across the face.

Furthermore, last Sunday he allegedly returned to her home, brandishing a knife and forcibly took her car keys and fled with her vehicle.

On Wednesday, police secured a judicial arrest warrant for the suspect. He was apprehended while he was driving.

During a subsequent search of his car, police discovered three packets containing a white crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine, weighing a combined total of 5 grams, and €2890 in cash. Both the drugs and the money were seized and will be kept as evidence.

The man is also being investigated for illegal possession of a controlled Class A illegal substance.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Limassol port “a natural gateway” for vehicle transport — traffic up by 75 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hellenic Bank’s acquisition of CNP to boost and diversify revenue, Fitch says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

North to widen Pergamos crossing point

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus hails EU €1 billion support package to Lebanon

Nikolaos Prakas

Journalist Georgia Psaria dies after cancer battle

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus rejects Chevron proposal for Aphrodite gas field

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign