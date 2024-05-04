May 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three flee scene after car accident

By Staff Reporter08
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

Police on Saturday were searching for three people who fled the scene after a car accident that left one man injured.

The accident took place in Paphos in the morning when two vehicles collided. The driver of one car was injured and taken to hospital.

Three individuals in the other car abandoned the scene on foot.

Police are searching for the three people, while the driver’s health condition is described as being out of risk.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Easter bonfire ‘high risk’ due to strong winds

Andria Kades

Tyres set on fire under Limassol traffic cameras

Staff Reporter

Onus is on ‘other side’ for Cyprob developments

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The Contemporary Dance Festival is approaching

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

The island that prays every day

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign