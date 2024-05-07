May 7, 2024

Man rearrested for string of arsons in Strovolos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police on Tuesday rearrested a 46-year-old man following evidence related to twelve cases of arson targeting residences and vehicles in area of Strovolos in Nicosia between July 2023 and February 2024.

According to a police statement, the man was already in custody as a suspect in three other arson cases, which occurred in March and April 2024 in Strovolos.

The 46-year-old was arrested around 4.20am on April 29, when police officers found him behaving suspiciously in an area of Strovolos where, shortly before, a parked car was set on fire. Later in that morning, it was also discovered that an attempted arson had occurred at a playground nearby.

During the investigations that followed the incidents, police officers found evidence against the 46-year-old regarding the arson of a second car, which took place around 4am on March 18, once again in Strovolos.

The man appeared in front of the Nicosia district court on April 30 and remanded for eight days.

“While investigating the case, the man was found to be involved in twelve other arson cases in the area, six of which concerned vehicles, with the remaining concerning residences,” police said in a statement, specifying that all cases took place between July 2023 and February 2024.

Based on the new evidence, a new judicial arrest warrant was issued against the 46-year-old on Tuesday. He currently remains in custody, with the Nicosia CID continuing its investigations. The Nicosia district court is also expected to remand the man on Wednesday.

