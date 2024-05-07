May 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest suspect in Limassol police car arson

By Staff Reporter01
File photo

Police on Tuesday said a 21-year-old man was arrested for setting fire to a police vehicle on Easter Saturday in Ypsonas.

The Limassol man is suspected of rioting, arson of a police vehicle and malicious damage to a police car. The suspect was taken into custody for investigations.

A police car was completely destroyed on Easter Saturday night in what Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriakou called an “organised attack”.

The car had been set on fire when police responded to a call regarding youths congregating with Molotov cocktails in hand.

About 100 youths were believed to be involved in the attack.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Mouflons beaten by Malta

Staff Reporter

Six suspects in Lakatamia murder attempt remanded after marathon court session

Iole Damaskinos

Bonnie Tyler in Cyprus for one-night show

Press Release

UNSG personal envoy on third visit to Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, mountain showers

Staff Reporter

Ukrainian Embassy upset over Russian events in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign